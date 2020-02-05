White Collar Group Of The Year: Ropes & Gray

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 1:24 PM EST) -- Last year saw Ropes & Gray defend parents including former Willkie Farr co-chair Gordon Caplan in the headline-grabbing "Varsity Blues" case and publish a groundbreaking report on Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse, putting the firm among Law360's 2019 White Collar Groups of the Year. The Boston U.S. attorney’s office captured a news cycle in March when prosecutors charged dozens of people, including Caplan and other wealthy parents, for participating in a scheme to get their children into universities by faking test scores and athletic achievements. Less than a month later, Caplan was the second parent to announce he would plead guilty, apologizing...

