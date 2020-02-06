White Collar Group Of The Year: Zuckerman Spaeder

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 1:15 PM EST) -- Zuckerman Spaeder handled some of the highest-profile white collar cases of 2019, including clearing ex-Skadden partner Gregory Craig of a charge that he lied to DOJ officials to cover up his role in a scheme to lobby the Ukrainian government, earning the firm a place on Law360's 2019 White Collar Practice Groups of the Year. The U.S. Department of Justice charged Craig, who served as White House counsel under President Barack Obama, in April of making false statements to officials who oversee the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Prosecutors claimed that Craig concealed material facts regarding work he did at Skadden Arps...

