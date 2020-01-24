Appellate Group Of The Year: Akin Gump

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 4:59 PM EST) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP's U.S. Supreme Court and appellate practice group stood out with a series of significant wins over the last year, including scoring a precedent-setting Supreme Court victory in favor of hospitals and health care practices in a Medicare Act rulemaking challenge, earning it a place among Law360's 2019 Appellate Groups of the Year. One of the highlights last year was in June when attorney Stephanie Webster, previously recognized by Law360 as an MVP, secured a 7-1 victory at the Supreme Court for more than 30 hospitals, whose patients are majority low-income. The case is significant because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS