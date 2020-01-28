Appellate Group Of The Year: Jones Day

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 3:20 PM EST) -- Jones Day scored a key victory for Merck in a closely watched Supreme Court case involving drug warning labels, and won a highly publicized First Amendment high court ruling to uphold the constitutionality of a government-kept cross on public land, making the firm a Law360 2019 Appellate Group of the Year. The firm consistently argues a large amount of Supreme Court cases, with 38 over the last 10 terms. During that period, 18 Jones Day lawyers have argued before the justices, and often their cases are the weightiest in terms of public and industry attention. Shay Dvoretzky, a Jones Day partner,...

