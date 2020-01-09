BakerHostetler Adds KPMG Director To International Tax Team

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 7:49 PM EST) -- BakerHostetler has added a former KPMG tax director as a partner in its international tax practice in Washington, D.C., the firm has said in a statement. The firm announced the addition of Morgan W. Holtman to its international tax team in a statement Tuesday. Holtman told Law360 on Thursday that her practice at BakerHostetler will cover partnership tax matters and cross-border corporate joint ventures, as well as international tax and tax controversy matters. “BakerHostetler’s tax practice group is highly regarded,” Holtman said of her reason for joining the firm. “The firm values a collaborative and integrated approach, not just among its...

