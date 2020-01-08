Sierra Club Asks High Court To Ignore Feds' FOIA Loss Appeal

Law360, Washington (January 8, 2020, 8:41 PM EST) -- The Sierra Club has asked the Supreme Court to reject the federal government's attempt to shield internal documents concluding that a proposed U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulation for power plant cooling was likely to endanger protected species. The environmental group said Monday that the Ninth Circuit's "fact-specific" decision that the government must turn over the documents does not require the Supreme Court's review, urging the justices to deny an October petition from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service. "The petitioners do not contend that there is a conflict among the circuits, or that the court of...

