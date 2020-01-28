Banking Practice Group Of The Year: Mayer Brown

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 3:58 PM EST) -- Mayer Brown LLP has led the pack on banking litigation stemming from the Anti-Terrorism Act over the last year with wins for HSBC that narrowed the scope of liability for banks accused of financing terror attacks, earning it a spot among Law360's 2019 Banking Groups of the Year. Christopher Houpt and Mark Hanchet, the co-leaders of the banking group's litigation practice, told Law360 that the results they've achieved were made possible by the deep integration of banking litigators and specialized experts on the transactional side of the practice. "When we have a securitization case, we can draw on a group of...

