Banking Practice Group Of The Year: Sullivan & Cromwell

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 3:17 PM EST) -- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP's financial services group advised client SunTrust Bank Inc. on its $66 billion, all-stock merger of equals with BB&T, which formed one of the country's largest banks and represents the largest transaction since the financial crisis. This accomplishment has earned the group a place among Law360's 2019 Banking Practice Groups of the Year. Mitchell Eitel, the managing partner of Sullivan & Cromwell's financial services group and a member of the firm's management committee, told Law360 that he thinks the group's organization, and the way it fits with the rest of the firm, has set it up for success....

