Bankruptcy Group Of The Year: Akin Gump

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 5:14 PM EST) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP’s bankruptcy group fought voraciously over the last year for its clients, winning the right for unsecured noteholders in the bankruptcy case of California utility PG&E to file its own competing Chapter 11 plan and enabling unsecured creditors of retail giant Sears to pursue valuable causes of action against the company’s former owner, earning the firm a spot on Law360’s 2019 Bankruptcy Groups of the Year. With 107 restructuring attorneys, Akin Gump is able to bring to bear significant resources in pursuit of its clients’ goals and augment the expertise of its bankruptcy practitioners with...

