Ala. Oil Spill Suit Deemed 'Unripe Avocado' Is Tossed

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 8:14 PM EST) -- An Alabama federal judge has dismissed a land investing company's suit alleging that a pipeline spill damaged its property, saying the action was brought too early, comparing the case to an "unripe avocado." Chief U.S. District Judge Karon Owen Bowdre ruled on Tuesday that Valley Creek Land & Timber LLC was premature in launching the suit against Colonial Pipeline Co., saying that with a court-ordered remediation effort by Colonial still ongoing, it's too early for Valley Creek to claim that the land has been irreparably damaged. "An avocado that has not yet ripened will leave even the best cooks with a...

