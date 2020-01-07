Federalist Society Exec Leonard Leo Starts Consulting Firm

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 9:20 PM EST) -- Leonard Leo, the longtime Federalist Society executive and the man behind then-candidate Donald Trump's 2016 U.S. Supreme Court shortlist, is launching a consulting firm outside the society that will fundraise large sums for conservative causes, including an initial $10 million campaign to boost the president's judicial picks this year. Leo and partner Greg Mueller are describing their new venture, CRC Advisors, as a "full-service conservative public affairs powerhouse." As part of the move, Leo will step away from his day-to-day operations at the Federalist Society, though he will serve as co-chairman of the board of the powerful conservative group and still be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS