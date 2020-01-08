Kansas City Targets Gun Maker In Novel Pistol-Trafficking Suit

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 2:22 PM EST) -- Kansas City, Missouri, has set its sights on firearm manufacturer Jimenez Arms Inc. and a group of gun dealers over an alleged scheme to illegally funnel dozens of guns into the area, a move the city said marks the first time in a decade the gun industry has faced such a lawsuit. In a suit filed in Missouri state court Tuesday, city officials allege former Kansas City firefighter James Samuels was at the center of the scheme, buying cheap firearms either directly from Jimenez Arms or through sellers like CR Sales Firearms and Mission Ready Gunworks, only to sell them off...

