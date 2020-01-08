Barclays Under Pressure To Cut Fossil Fuel Lending

Law360, London (January 8, 2020, 12:04 PM GMT) -- Barclays came under pressure Wednesday to stop offering loans to fossil fuel companies after a group of shareholders filed a landmark climate change resolution that will be voted on. Some 11 pension and investment funds that collectively manage more than £130 billion ($170 billion) in assets filed a resolution to be voted on at Barclays PLC’s annual shareholders' meeting in May. The institutional investors are calling on the bank to set clear targets to phase out financing companies such as oil and gas giants that do not align themselves with the Paris climate agreement. The 2015 Paris accord binds countries across...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS