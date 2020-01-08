Payroll Couple Banned For Breaching Disqualification Order

Law360, London (January 8, 2020, 2:21 PM GMT) -- A husband and wife team have been disqualified from acting as company directors after a government agency said Wednesday that they were running a company even though the husband being banned from doing so after declaring bankruptcy. Addrees Ahmed, 46, continued to control his payroll company, Academy Management Services Ltd., despite the fact that he had been banned from acting as a company director when he declared bankruptcy in 2016, the Insolvency Service has found. Ahmed was not officially registered as a director of the company. His wife, Robina Shaheen, 42, was registered as a director but “played no role” in...

