Confiscation Probe Widened For Jailed Ex-UBS Employee

Law360, London (January 8, 2020, 2:36 PM GMT) -- A London judge said Wednesday that prosecutors who won an insider dealing conviction against a former UBS compliance officer could seek financial information from her family in relation to confiscation proceedings. Judge Joanna Korner granted the request from the Financial Conduct Authority, despite arguments from an attorney for former UBS Group AG employee Fabiana Abdel-Malek, who expressed concern that delays in the Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings could harm her chances of being released from prison early. “Outstanding compensation, unpaid confiscation can get in the way” of the discretionary decision to grant early release, her attorney, Julian Christopher QC of 5...

