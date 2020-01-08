Elliott Blasts Capgemini's €3.6B Altran Deal Price, Process

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 6:23 PM EST) -- Activist investor Elliott Advisors on Wednesday reiterated its claim that French consulting and outsourcing company Capgemini SE's €3.6 billion ($4 billion) deal for Altran undervalues the engineering consulting firm and stems from a flawed process, urging its fellow stockholders to hold off on tendering their shares. The latest comments from Elliott Advisors (UK) Ltd., which now holds a roughly 14% stake in Altran Technologies SA, build off a letter the activist hedge fund sent in November blasting the deal. In its latest letter, Elliott offered a more detailed look at its belief that the €14 per share deal price is inadequate...

