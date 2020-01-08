Caltex Australia Draws More Suitors After Snubbing $6B Bid

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 12:29 PM EST) -- Caltex Australia confirmed Wednesday that “a number of parties” have approached the retail gas and convenience chain operator about a potential deal, after the company spurned a bid of AU$8.6 billion (US$5.9 billion) from Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard last month. The interest in Caltex Australia Ltd. comes after the company on Dec. 3 rejected a sweetened, AU$34.50 per-share offer from Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. for undervaluing the company, but left the door open for future negotiations. Caltex Australia in a statement Wednesday acknowledged recent media reports about other potential suitors and said “it has had approaches from a number of parties, including [convenience...

