Data Watchdog Floats Guidance On Direct Marketing

Law360, London (January 8, 2020, 3:28 PM GMT) -- The Information Commissioner’s Office on Wednesday published guidance to help British businesses comply with European Union data protection rules when using customer information to market their products. The data watchdog set out a code of practice for businesses that use direct marketing to target consumers. Organizations ranging from large corporations to charities and political parties use mail, email and texts to directly market their services or advertise their cause to potential customers and members. The ICO said that businesses must ensure that their direct marketing activities comply with the General Data Protection Regulation, known as GDPR. The regulation hands EU citizens...

