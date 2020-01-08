Ex-Jones Day Attys Rip Sanctions Bid In Gender Bias Suit

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 2:20 PM EST) -- A group of lawyers suing Jones Day for gender bias shot back at the firm's sanctions bid Tuesday, rejecting the position that they didn't investigate their claims before filing suit and arguing they have six reasons to believe the BigLaw powerhouse underpays women associates. Responding to Jones Day’s recent call for Rule 11 sanctions, the plaintiffs argued the firm was cherry-picking facts from their complaint and using “misleading caricatures” of their case as unsupported by facts. At the same time, Jones Day is fighting to keep its salary and performance review data out of their hands. “This information regarding associate compensation, which could conclusively...

