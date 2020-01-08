Ex-McGuireWoods Fintech Chair Heads To PayActiv

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 6:13 PM EST) -- Fintech company PayActiv announced Wednesday that it’s hired a chief legal officer who joins the company from McGuireWoods, where he chaired the firm’s fintech practice and was a founding partner of its San Francisco office. David Reidy, who led a 50-attorney practice group at McGuireWoods, will be responsible for all of PayActiv’s legal, compliance and legislative initiatives as the financial services company continues to grow. In a statement Wednesday, Safwan Shah, PayActiv’s founder and chief executive, described Reidy as “an industry trailblazer who will help us achieve our goals.” "David brings incredible experience that will benefit our company and our clients,"...

