Butler Snow Nabs Public Finance Atty From Foley & Judell

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 3:18 PM EST) -- Butler Snow LLP has hired an attorney from Foley & Judell LLP with expertise in housing finance for its public finance, tax incentives and credit markets group, the firm recently announced. Wayne J. Neveu, a Louisiana native, has spent more than 35 years in the public finance realm, where he served as bond counsel and special counsel to several government entities such as the Louisiana Housing Corp., the firm said in its Wednesday announcement. Neveu told Law360 that he looked forward to working at Butler Snow since he can collaborate with a team of experts that have experience in his field....

