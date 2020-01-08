Pot Co. Workers Sign Maryland's First Cannabis Union CBA

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 8:05 PM EST) -- Workers at cannabis retailer Vireo Health's Maryland arm have joined the ranks of the United Food and Commercial Workers with a three-year collective bargaining agreement, a deal the company said was the first cannabis union contract in the state. Vireo on Tuesday announced the "overwhelming" vote by employees at its subsidiary MaryMed, which operates a 20,000-square foot manufacturing facility. The company said the contract provides competitive starting wages, access to affordable health care and paid time off, among other benefits. The contract is the fourth collective bargaining agreement signed by Vireo employees in recent years, company spokesman Albe Zakes told Law360....

