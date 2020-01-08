Wholesaler Backs High Court Challenge To Conn. Liquor Law

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 5:18 PM EST) -- Southern Glazer's, which bills itself as the country's largest distributor of wine and spirits, has thrown its support behind a retailer's U.S. Supreme Court bid in a case challenging Connecticut's alcohol pricing law as an antitrust violation. Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits LLC filed an amicus brief Jan. 3 supporting a certiorari petition from the Connecticut arm of Total Wine & More in its case attacking aspects of the state liquor control law, including a provision that allows wholesalers to match each other's prices. While numerous wholesalers intervened in the Second Circuit to support the law, Southern said it is opposed...

