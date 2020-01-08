Alliant, Lockton Reach Worker No-Poach Deal In Chancery

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 8:18 PM EST) -- Lockton Cos. Inc. told the Delaware Chancery Court late Tuesday it has reached an agreement to resolve a suit filed against Alliant Insurance Services Inc. last year over the alleged poaching of its professionals and clients, a deal that would bar Alliant from certain hirings and solicitation of business. In a Tuesday filing with the court, Lockton’s counsel informed Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster that the insurance giant has reached a deal by which Alliant agrees to a two-year injunction barring it from soliciting certain of Lockton’s clients, employees and producer partners. The proposed stipulation would also bar Alliant from “authorizing,...

