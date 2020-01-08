Weinstein Fails In Bid To Boot Gloria Allred From Courtroom

Law360, New York (January 8, 2020, 1:39 PM EST) -- The Manhattan state court judge presiding over Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial rejected a bid to keep Gloria Allred out of the courtroom during the second day of jury selection on Wednesday, arguing that the defense wants the famous attorney to testify. Weinstein is facing potential life imprisonment on rape, criminal sexual act and predatory sexual assault charges for allegedly using his position as a powerful Hollywood producer to lure women into situations where he sexually assaulted them. He remains out on bail, despite violating a court order by texting in court on Tuesday. After a half hour of off-the-record bench conferences...

