11th Circ. Pushed To Rethink Bad Faith Bankruptcy Ruling

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 8:09 PM EST) -- A Florida biofuel business partner is asking for a full panel rehearing of an Eleventh Circuit decision that a district court was wrong to remand a bankruptcy court finding that his partners sent his business into bankruptcy in bad faith, saying the facts are on his side. In the motion filed Monday asking the court to reconsider its decision that a district court had misinterpreted a 2014 Eleventh Circuit ruling when it remanded a bankruptcy court's finding that Global Energies LLC's Chapter 7 was filed in good faith, Joseph Wortley argued that whatever the Eleventh Circuit's mandate was, the evidence established...

