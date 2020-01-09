'Indefensible' Patent Eligibility Rule Must Go, Justices Told

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 2:45 PM EST) -- Trading Technologies is hitting back at the solicitor general's recommendation that the U.S. Supreme Court decline to hear an appeal seeking to clarify what is eligible for patent protection, telling the justices that the "indefensible rule" excluding software tools like its own requires review. In a brief filed Monday, Trading Technologies International Inc. doubled down on its petition asking the high court to take up its appeal of a Federal Circuit decision invalidating its patents, following the solicitor general's brief last month telling the justices to deny the bid. The solicitor general had called the case an "unsuitable vehicle" for addressing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS