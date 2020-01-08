Ex-Boies Schiller Trio Opens Litigation Firm In Florida

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 6:49 PM EST) -- Three Boies Schiller Flexner LLP partners have left the BigLaw firm to launch a litigation shop based in the Miami area that will focus on providing alternative fee arrangements to clients and hiring diverse lawyers, the trio announced this week. When Heise Suarez Melville officially opens on Jan. 22, the litigators — Mark Heise, Luis Suarez and Patricia Melville, all first-generation Americans — hope to hit the ground running to build a "truly diverse firm," from associates and partners to every aspect of litigation, they told Law360 on Wednesday. Former Boies Schiller partners Mark Heise (from left), Patricia Melville and Luis...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS