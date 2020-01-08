Ex-Kasowitz Partner Says Firm Stiffed Him On Pay

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 4:50 PM EST) -- A former Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP bankruptcy attorney has sued the firm in Texas court, alleging it refused to pay a chunk of his guaranteed $550,000 base salary in his first year and then fired him when he asked questions. Kyung S. Lee, who filed suit in state district court in Houston on Tuesday, was working at the law firm Diamond McCarthy in 2017 when, according to the lawsuit, he was solicited by Kasowitz Benson to consider joining the firm as a partner. After interviews in Houston and New York with firm partners, he was offered a job in June 2018....

