Trump Taps Covington Atty For FCC Inspector General

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 6:17 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump has nominated a Covington & Burling LLP attorney and Marine Corps veteran and reservist as inspector general of the Federal Communications Commission, the White House announced Wednesday. The appointment of John Chase Johnson, a cross-disciplinary litigator based in the firm's Washington, D.C., office, to the FCC post requires Senate confirmation. Johnson would replace current FCC Inspector General David Hunt, who was appointed in 2011. Johnson, a native Oklahoman, practices in the commercial litigation and government contracts groups at Covington. According to the White House, he also serves as a major and military judge in the U.S. Marine Corps...

