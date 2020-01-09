Medical Marijuana To Be On Mississippi Ballot

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 5:39 PM EST) -- Mississippi voters will get a chance to decide whether qualified patients should have access to medical marijuana in the state, after a group supporting the proposed amendment secured enough signatures to qualify the issue for the November ballot. Mississippians for Compassionate Care said it submitted more than 105,000 certified signatures to the state, surpassing the roughly 86,000-signature threshold to qualify Tuesday. If approved, Ballot Initiative 65 would give physicians the option to certify the use of medical marijuana for patients who have certain medical conditions, and then allow those patients to get cannabis from licensed treatment centers regulated by the state...

