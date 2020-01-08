Weinstein Seeks Trial Judge's Recusal For Texting Tirade

Law360, New York (January 8, 2020, 6:56 PM EST) -- Harvey Weinstein’s attorneys filed a motion in his New York state criminal rape trial Wednesday asking the judge to recuse himself for upbraiding the former Hollywood mogul after he violated a court order by texting in the courtroom. The afternoon motion came on the second day of jury selection and just hours after Weinstein's counsel had tried and failed to win a motion to bar Gloria Allred, counsel for three trial witnesses, from the courtroom after announcing their desire to call her as an impeachment witness. Weinstein’s lawyers framed their recusal motion around a key quote that formed the crescendo of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS