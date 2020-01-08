Pfizer Beats False-Ad Suit Over FDA Approval Of Epinephrine

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 9:20 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge awarded pharmaceutical giant Pfizer’s Hospira Inc. unit an early win Tuesday in a false advertising suit by rival drugmaker Belcher Pharmaceuticals LLC, which claimed that Hospira falsely marketed its epinephrine products as FDA-approved when they were not. Hospira, which has been producing its epinephrine products since before the enactment of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act in 1938, did not require approval by the Food and Drug Administration because it was “arguably grandfathered” in, U.S. District Judge James S. Moody Jr. said. “And Belcher’s requested relief for this alleged wrong? For Hospira to pay Belcher any profits...

