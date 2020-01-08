Missouri Booze Ad Rules Found To Violate 1st Amendment

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 9:07 PM EST) -- An Eighth Circuit appeals panel ruled on Wednesday that Missouri had run afoul of the First Amendment by enforcing a law and related regulations that restrict certain types of advertisements for alcoholic beverages. The three-judge panel said Missouri can’t rely on a provision of the state’s Liquor Control Law that bars alcohol distributors and producers from most retail advertising. Missouri does have a right to enact rules that will ensure “an orderly marketplace” with respect to booze sales, the judges said, pointing to the state's interest in curbing overconsumption of alcohol and underage drinking. But the Liquor Control Law’s ban on...

