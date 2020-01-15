Law Firm Leaders: McCarter & English's Joseph Boccassini

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 1:11 PM EST) -- Joseph Boccassini has served as managing partner of McCarter & English LLP since 2016 and was recently appointed for a second five-year term. Joseph Boccassini McCarter & English managing partner Here, Boccassini chats with Law360 about his goals for the 185-year-old law firm and how he approaches his job as a law firm leader. What were some of your goals when you started and what have you accomplished as managing partner? When I first started, goal No. 1 was to learn the job, learn the firm in ways that even as an executive committee member I didn’t have. What I really...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS