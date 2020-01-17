Cannabis Group Of The Year: Cozen O'Connor

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 3:06 PM EST) -- Cozen O'Connor's central role in Canopy Growth's planned acquisition of Acreage Holdings, a deal that grabbed headlines for its size and first-of-its-kind structure, cemented the firm's place among the heavyweights in Law360's 2019 Cannabis Practice Groups of the Year. The transaction, announced in April, would have Canadian cannabis giant Canopy Growth purchase Acreage, one of the biggest cannabis companies in the U.S. The purchase was valued at a staggering $3.4 billion, with Canopy paying Acreage shareholders $300 million once they approved the plan. But it was the unusual terms of the deal that really grabbed the industry's attention: It would not...

