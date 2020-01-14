Drug Pricing: What Happened In 2019, What To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 5:43 PM EST) -- Have you heard that drug prices are too high? If not, you have not been listening to President Donald Trump, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, or almost any member of Congress. In the past year, a dizzying array of drug pricing actions and proposals have come out of the White House and Congress, as well as the governor’s offices and legislative halls in most states. Despite the unprecedented attention, drug makers increased prices an average of 5.1% to start 2020, compared to average increases of 5.2% in January 2019 and 8.0% in January 2018.[1] While the Trump administration...

