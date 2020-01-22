Cannabis Group of the Year: Fox Rothschild

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 3:18 PM EST) -- The $875 million Curaleaf deal with Grassroots announced last July was just one of the major cannabis transactions Fox Rothschild LLP had a hand in last year, a stretch that earned it a place among Law360's 2019 Cannabis Practice Groups of the Year. Multistate operator Grassroots used Fox Rothschild as regulatory counsel as the plans for its acquisition by Curaleaf were hammered out, according to the firm. The cash and stock transaction involved the transfer of 61 dispensary licenses and 17 cultivation and processing licenses from Grassroots to Curaleaf, creating what the pair called the world's largest cannabis company. But the tie-up wasn't as...

