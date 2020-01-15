Tax Group Of The Year: Kirkland

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 3:12 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP’s tax group has innovated novel approaches to headline-grabbing mergers and acquisitions — including Bristol-Myers Squibb’s $90 billion deal to buy Celgene, the largest M&A transaction in 2019 — placing the firm among Law360’s Practice Groups of the Year. Guided by Kirkland, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.’s acquisition of Celgene Corp. didn’t stand out solely because of its enterprise value of $90 billion. The deal, which the companies announced last January, was also notable for its novel structure that minimized the income tax liability associated with migrating Celgene debt to Bristol-Myers Squibb debt. Dean Shulman, a tax partner in Kirkland’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS