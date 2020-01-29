Bankruptcy Group Of The Year: Latham

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 4:10 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP earned big wins over the past year for its work on large, complex Chapter 11 cases, including the $4 billion restructuring of chemical giant Hexion Inc. and the international prepackaged bankruptcy of oilfield services company Weatherford International PLC, earning the firm a spot on Law360's 2019 Bankruptcy Groups of the Year. With 190 restructuring attorneys working worldwide, Latham strives to achieve consensus before filing Chapter 11 petitions on behalf of its clients, but it stands ready to litigate vigorously should agreements prove elusive. This philosophy became evident throughout 2019 as the firm successfully orchestrated prefiling deals that...

