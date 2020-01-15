Gov't Initiatives May Boost Health Coverage For Genetic Tests

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 4:08 PM EST) -- In the world of rare diseases, patient testimonies about the extreme difficulties of receiving an accurate diagnosis for an illness are numerous. For instance, one woman, sick for most of her young life, was not properly diagnosed with idiopathic gastroparesis — an ultra-rare disease that affects stomach motility and digestion — until late in college after seeing numerous different specialists in multiple fields and undergoing a battery of testing.[1] Another patient, now active in the rare disease advocacy community, went undiagnosed with familial partial lipodystrophy — a disease that, among other things, causes selective fatty tissue loss — for 37 years.[2]...

