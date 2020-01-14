Brexit Checklist: Preparing For The Tax Impact Of Trade Talks

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 9:29 PM EST) -- As the U.K. and European Union negotiate a new trade relationship, tax practitioners should prepare for red tape and the potential loss of certain exemptions while watching for clues that could indicate what a final deal might look like. A separate value-added tax system is considered one of the likely outcomes of trade negotiations between the U.K. and the European Union after Britain leaves the EU on Jan. 31. (AP) Britain is set to leave the EU Jan. 31 but will remain subject to its laws until Dec. 31 while the future relationship is negotiated. While the outcome of this process...

