Amid FDA Warnings, Hemp Companies Rethink CBD

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 7:52 PM EST) -- As the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cracks down on CBD manufacturers, some companies that make hemp-derived edible products are trying to dodge the agency's scrutiny by avoiding labeling their goods as CBD. Instead, they are marketing their oils and edibles as "whole hemp extract" or "full-spectrum hemp." The FDA has sent warning letters to a few dozen CBD companies in recent months, alerting them that their products are violating the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. It's a sign that the agency isn't going to be shy about regulating the burgeoning CBD industry, and so the most cautious companies are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS