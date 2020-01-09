Fed. Circ. Told Cursory Protests To PTAB Judges Don't Count

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 5:50 PM EST) -- To qualify for a remand under the Arthrex decision, companies need to have raised a fleshed-out challenge to the constitutionality of Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges, not just a few throwaway lines in their opening brief, a furniture company has told the Federal Circuit. While Bedgear LLC’s opening brief included three sentences about the alleged constitutional flaw, it did not expand on them or bring them up in oral argument, Fredman Bros. Furniture Co., a competitor, said Wednesday. Such a slim argument is equivalent to waiving the issue, the company added in a rehearing petition. “Perfunctory constitutional challenges to PTAB...

