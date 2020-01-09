ABN Amro Hires New CEO To Focus On Financial Crime

Law360, London (January 9, 2020, 11:55 AM GMT) -- ABN Amro said Thursday it has appointed an executive from Big Four accounting firm PwC as its new chief executive to help crack down on financial crime after the Dutch banking giant was accused of breaching anti-money laundering rules. Robert Swaak will become chief executive of ABN Amro in April after nearly 30 years at accounting heavyweight PricewaterhouseCoopers. He will succeed Kees van Dijkhuizen, who has headed the bank since 2017. The new boss has 30 years of “broad and relevant” experience in the financial services sector, Tom de Swaan, chairman of ABN Amro’s supervisory board, said. “He is a seasoned executive who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS