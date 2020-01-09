Fraudster To Pay Zero For Role In £2.4M Carbon Credit Scam

Law360, London (January 9, 2020, 1:00 PM GMT) -- A convicted conman who prosecutors say unlawfully made approximately £500,000 ($650,000) from a fake carbon credit scheme that defrauded victims out of £2.4 million was given a confiscation order Thursday — for one pound, which he does not have to pay. Judge Christopher Hehir was told by the prosecution at Southwark Crown Court that James Lanston had benefited by £529,000, an amount adjusted for inflation, but that an investigation had found no assets to confiscate. As a result he issued a routine “nominal confiscation order.” “I ... find that the total amount that might be realized in this case is zero:...

