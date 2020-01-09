Dorsey & Whitney Sweetens Parental Leave Benefits

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 5:27 PM EST) -- Dorsey & Whitney LLP has rolled out a new parental benefits policy, boosting its paid leave for attorneys up to 15 weeks, offering reduced workloads and doubling its reimbursement for qualified adoption expenses. According to Dorsey & Whitney's announcement Monday, the 15 weeks of paid leave are an increase from the 10 weeks of time off previously offered by the international law firm. Lawyers at the firm who give birth will also be eligible for disability benefits, the release said. "We are committed to being a family-friendly workplace and to having the policies and benefits in place that enable our attorneys...

