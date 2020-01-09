Troutman Sanders, Pepper Hamilton Make Marriage Official

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 6:52 PM EST) -- Troutman Sanders LLP and Pepper Hamilton LLP announced Thursday that the two firms will merge in April to create an 1,100-attorney firm named Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP, which would make it one of the 20 largest firms in the U.S. by headcount. The news signals the first major law firm merger of 2020 and follows months of discussion between the two firms. The firms said the move will help both parties to expand their geographical reach and provide better service to clients. "Our firms' complementary practice strengths and hallmark focus on client care make this merger ideal for our clients,"...

