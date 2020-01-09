Biopharma Co. Gets Nod For $4.5M Ch. 11 Sale Of Drug Rights

Law360, Wilmington (January 9, 2020, 3:16 PM EST) -- Biopharmaceutical company Achaogen Inc. received approval Thursday in Delaware bankruptcy court for a $4.5 million sale of Chinese intellectual property and distributions rights related to its plazomicin antibiotic drug after two earlier deals fell through. During a hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Eric Einhorn of Hogan Lovells said Achaogen had entered into a sale of the global rights related to plazomicin, including the Chinese rights, but that a third-party licensing deal that would have carved out the Chinese rights was unable to close in summer 2019. In mid-September, Einhorn said, the debtor restarted its efforts to find a partner for the...

