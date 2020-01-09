UK May Shun EU Anti-Avoidance Law If No Brexit Deal

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 5:54 PM EST) -- The British government might not implement a European Union anti-tax avoidance law if the U.K. leaves the bloc with no deal, HM Treasury said in a report issued Thursday. The U.K. might not carry out the European Commission's Directive on Administrative Cooperation after it leaves the European Union on Jan. 31. (AP) The European Commission's Directive on Administrative Cooperation, or DAC6, requires taxpayers and their advisers to provide details of cross-border arrangements to tax authorities if they have features commonly seen in schemes that are used to avoid or evade tax. The HM Treasury report details how the U.K. government could react under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS